Three people were indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week after police said they harassed and assaulted first responders in unrelated alleged incidents earlier this year.
Breeshay Dawnetta Williams, 23, of San Antonio was indicted on a charge of assault of emergency medical services personnel.
Killeen resident Amia Myatta Loreal Hodges, 35, was indicted on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Indicted on a charge of harassment of a public servant was Quentarius J. Mealing, 27, of Killeen.
Hodges was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000, on the third-degree felony charge and a Class B misdemeanor charge of interfering with public duties.
Neither Williams nor Mealing were listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
Williams
Killeen police said that on Aug. 30, 2020, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Williams was in the emergency room at a hospital located in the 2200 block of South Clear Creek Road. The alleged victim, an ER nurse, attempted to administer intravenous fluids to Williams, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Williams yelled at the nurse to not touch her and then struck the woman in the face and neck, causing pain to the victim. An off-duty police officer witnessed the assault against the nurse who was dressed in standard nursing scrubs, police said.
Hodges
On Oct. 24, 2020, during a homicide investigation in the 300 block of Blair Street, KPD officers were attempting to get people to leave the crime scene area.
Hodges allegedly scratched an officer’s hand and caused it to bleed when the officer attempted to direct onlookers from the scene, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said she also yelled threatening language.
Three people were killed during a triple homicide on Oct. 24, 2020, at a Blair Street residence.
Mealing
On Nov. 15, 2020, Killeen police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Parmer Avenue in reference to a disturbance. The suspect, identified as Mealing and dressed only in shorts, was talking to himself while dancing in the street and aggressively yelling and gesturing to the police, according to the arrest affidavit.
Mealing then allegedly approached the patrol vehicle, at which time the officers took out their tasers. They kept distance from Mealing while waiting for backup to arrive, according to the affidavit.
Mealing then spat on one officer’s arm and was then taken into custody when additional officers arrived.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Leron S. Boyd, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Theodo R. Robinson, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Reginald D. Lewis, 45, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds.
Sara G. Davis, 52, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Telly R. Jackson, 45, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Leo Davis, 49, of Killeen, on a charge of indecency with a child.
Kennette R. D. Siron, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Darryl K. Price, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Jonathan Swain Jr., 33, of Temple, on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams and possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Donshnae A. Madison, 29, of Temple, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces. Michael A. Wallace, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Angelique N. Norris, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Travis J. Foy, 50, of Harker Heights, on a charge of robbery.
Baine M. Hines, 31, of Sallisaw, Okla., on a charge of deadly conduct discharge of firearm toward a building.
Jarrett Janssen, 50, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
