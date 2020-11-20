Three men were indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week after police said the men strangled women during alleged and unrelated domestic assaults this year.
Thomas Alan Brewer Jr., 21, of Nolanville; William Scott Chaney, 31, of Killeen; and Rafael Gonzalez Sanchez, 25, of San Antonio, each were indicted on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Brewer was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $102,500, including a misdemeanor charge of interference with an emergency call.
Chaney was being held on a bond of $80,000, according to jail records.
Sanchez was not listed in custody on Thursday after posting a bond of $50,000.
Brewer
Killeen police were dispatched to a residence in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive, where they made contact with a woman and Brewer.
The woman said she and Brewer had gotten into an argument when Brewer pulled her hair, pushed her against the wall and strangled her multiple times, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said they observed bruising around the victim’s neck; bruising and a bite mark on her arm; and a body print on the wall where Brewer allegedly had thrown her.
Brewer told the officers that he and the woman had gotten into a shoving match and that he had bitten her because she had bitten him first. He then told officers that the woman needed to get out of his house. When told he would have a protective order against him regarding the victim, police said that Brewer threatened to kill the woman.
Chaney
On June 9, Killeen police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Alan Kent Drive regarding a domestic disturbance. There, police met with a woman who said that her sister ran to her apartment, “screamed and banged on the front door, and stated that Chaney had struck and strangled (her),” according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers said they observed that the apartment of the alleged victim was in disarray and blood was on the floor. Police said that they noted multiple injuries, including bruises and cuts, on the woman.
The woman told police that Chaney punched and strangled her several times until she passed out, according to the affidavit. She said that when she attempted to escape out of a bathroom window, “Chaney grabbed her by the neck again and applied pressure, which caused her to become unconscious a third time,” police said.
The woman told police that she was able to run to her sister’s apartment when Chaney was in another room.
Sanchez
Killeen police on Aug. 15 were dispatched to the area of the 1400 block of Saddle Drive, where an alleged victim had fled to a neighbor’s house to call the police. The woman told officers that Sanchez had become angry due to a disagreement and had begun ripping items off the walls, then became physically abusive when the victim had attempted to leave.
The victim was able to flee and underwent a forensic examination, and continued to feel pain the following day.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Karl M. Christmas Jr., 30, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Corey K. Foster, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Antonio S. McNair, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Jered K. Kihe, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Allen McVade, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Trevon A. Armstrong, 24, of Harker Heights, on charges of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Shanell M. Bobbitt, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Willie Perez Ramos, 52, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Justin M. Carrera, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Damon L. Bradford, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Eric D. Thompson, 53, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Isaiah B. Edwards, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Connor R. Orr, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Rory M. Campbell, 50, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Joshua Vazquez-Vargas, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Frederick E. Ralls, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.
Amir T. Ngaojia, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.
Ronald D. Caines Sr., 52, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Travis L. Davis, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Kurtlyn D. Lyons, 24, of Fort Hood, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Reynaldo Vazquez Jr., 30, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
