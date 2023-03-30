For years, Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, was a name on a list of Killeen’s unsolved homicides in one of the city’s bloodiest years. Then, earlier this year, Killeen police began making arrests in the case.
Hampton was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the middle of a Killeen road on Sept. 14, 2020. He died at a Temple hospital two days later.
This week, three men were indicted by a Bell County grand jury on a murder charge in the case.
Killeen residents Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges, 21, and Tyshawn Vincente Navarro, 26, each were taken into custody in January. Ahmad Elijah Jamel Demps, 21, of Harker Heights was booked into the Bell County Jail on Feb. 12.
All three men were indicted on Wednesday.
Demps was being held in jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $1.1 million.
Hodges was in custody with bonds totaling more than $1 million on the murder charge and three Class A misdemeanor charges including two family assaults and one terroristic threat of a family or household member. He was booked into jail on Jan. 8.
Navarro was listed in the Bell County Jail with a $500,000, bond on the murder charge and a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to police, Demps and Navarro shot firearms at Hampton. Hodges allegedly was the driver of the car that transported Demps and Navarro to the scene.
SEPT. 14, 2020
On Sept. 14, 2020, at around 2:19 a.m., Killeen police “responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive...and found (Hampton) lying in the middle of the street with a visible gunshot wound to the head,” according to an affidavit for Demps’s arrest.
A witness told police that he was walking down the street with Hampton when he heard what he thought were fireworks.
“He turned and saw a (Black man) under the street light holding a gun and shooting at them,” police said. “Hampton was shot.”
Hampton was taken by helicopter to a hospital, where he died on Sept. 16, 2020, according to KPD in a news release.
“Detectives (found) approximately 28 shell cases in the road near the intersection of Evetts Road and Fairview Drive,” according to the affidavit. Police determined the shell casings were from a .223-caliber rifle and a 9-mm handgun.
The witness who was with Hampton when he was shot told police that “he and Hampton saw some people in a white four-door vehicle at the store just before the shooting ... Hampton exchanged greetings with (Hodges) in the white car.”
Police said that in the car were Hodges, Demps and Malcolm Laborn.
Laborn, 26, was one of three people who were shot and killed on Blair Street in Killeen on Oct. 24, 2020. It is an unsolved homicide.
“Rumors were circulating that Hodges and Hampton had a disagreement over a dice game,” according to the affidavit.
Social media videos allegedly show Hodges, Demps and Laborn “waving firearms while sitting in the white Volvo” at a convenience store at North Fort Hood Street and Rancier Avenue, minutes before Hampton was shot.
“Demps is waving an AR-style firearm and a handgun,” according to the affidavit. “Hodges and Laborn are each waving handguns. Hodges advised he was at the (convenience store) before Hampton’s murder but intentionally gave false information of where he went afterward. Detectives developed a timeline using ... witness statements, (social media), video surveillance, GPS location for a white Volvo and phone records.”
According to the affidavit, phone evidence “showed threatening exchanges between the victim Hampton and persons believed to be Hodges, Demps and Laborn.”
However, police later changed their minds about who was in the backseat of the white Volvo that Hodges allegedly was driving.
“On Feb. 8, I received more information as to the identity of the backseat passenger and no longer believe the person to be Laborn,” according to an arrest affidavit in Navarro’s case. “A photo line-up was conducted and the front seat passenger was identified as Demps. Based on additional information, Demps and the backseat passenger exited the vehicle when it came to a stop near the intersection of Rocky Road and Evetts Drive. Several shots were heard before Demps and the backseat passenger ran back to the vehicle.”
In February, KPD detectives interviewed Navarro, who was being held in another county jail at that time.
“Navarro advised he had a problem with Hampton involving a female,” according to the affidavit. “Navarro advised the female offered to pay Navarro $50 to beat up Hampton.”
Navarro told police he was at a different location when the murder occurred.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Also indicted in unrelated cases this week in Bell County:
- Khalil M. Abdur-Raheem, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
- Kevin M. Roe, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
- Kyle R. Kunz, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
- Annarea Blunt, 20, of Round Rock, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- Lacye Adams, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
- Alvara Luis Sanchez Payamps, AKA Alvaro Sanchez Payamps, 24, of Fort Hood, on three counts of sexual assault of a child.
- Amon Wandell, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds.
- Zoe M. Webster, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces.
- Daniel L. Wilson, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- Pierre C. Robinson, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon.
- Kevin L. Caldwell, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
- Latisha C. Allen, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
- Isaiah Sharp, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
- Cornelius T. Curtis, 32, on one charge of burglary of a building and two charges of burglary of a habitation.
- Lenin J. Giron, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a pregnant person.
- Nazhir Archie, 22, of Fort Hood, on a charge of sexual assault.
