For years, Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, was a name on a list of Killeen’s unsolved homicides in one of the city’s bloodiest years. Then, earlier this year, Killeen police began making arrests in the case.

Hampton was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the middle of a Killeen road on Sept. 14, 2020. He died at a Temple hospital two days later.

Ahmad Elijah Jamel Demps mug.jpg

Ahmad Elijah Jamel Demps
Tyshawn Vincente Navarro mug.jpg

Tyshawn Vincente Navarro
Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges

Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges
