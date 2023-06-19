Another person has been sentenced in the case of a 28-year-old man was was gunned down by four members of a Killeen street gang on June 18, 2019.
The third co-defendant was sentenced last week to decades behind bars for the murder of Luis Angel Santiago Jr., bringing the total number of years in prison to 85 years among three men.
A fourth co-defendant — who was 15 years old at the time of the shooting — is set to be sentenced next month.
In the 264th Judicial District Court, Shyheem Jubar Washington, 24, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and then was sentenced by Judge Paul LePak to 30 years in prison.
In January, LePak sentenced Eric David Madden, 25, to a term of 30 years in prison. Madden already had pleaded guilty on Feb. 10, 2022.
The first of the three co-defendants to plead guilty and be sentenced for the murder of Santiago was Dexter Garvard Washington, 50. On Aug. 5, 2022, Dexter Washington was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Nineteen-year-old Javonte Jervar Washington — who is Dexter Washington’s son and Shyheem Washington’s brother — pleaded guilty on May 4, in LePak’s court. His case is set for sentencing on July 13.
According to the state’s prosecutors at a previous hearing, Santiago was the victim of a gang-related shooting carried out by members of the “Long Branch Boys.”
“This was a completely random act of violence; Mr. Santiago just happened to be there,” said Assistant District Attorney John Erskine, during the sentencing hearing in Madden’s case. “They all shot and they all are equally responsible.”
Killeen police on June 18, 2019, were dispatched to the area of Fleetwood Drive and Greengate Drive after receiving numerous 911 calls about gunshots. There, police found a man with gunshot wounds to his legs and torso, according to the arrest affidavit. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Hours after the shooting, a Chrysler that witnesses described was located traveling with a gold Nissan in the 3300 block of Stan Schlueter Loop. The four men were in the two cars.
“They located Shyheem Washington and Eric Madden in a vehicle, which police searched and found two handguns that (later) were linked to shell casings at the scene,” said KPD Det. Matilda Uvalle, during her testimony on Jan. 17.
She said that gunshot residue was found on Madden’s clothes and his DNA was located on a 9-mm handgun used in the murder.
“That leads me to believe that he was a shooter,” Uvalle said.
Police used witness statements and surveillance video evidence to develop the four men as suspects.
