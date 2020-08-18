Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department made four arrests Monday evening in connection with a burglary of a habitation.
Temple residents Corey Henderson, 20, Marquis Henderson, 18, Raven Singleton, 20, along with Harker Heights resident Devonne Palmer, 18, were all taken into custody and transported to the Bell County Jail, charged with burglary of a habitation, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.
Around 6:22 p.m., deputies were sent to the 3800 block of Stillhouse Drive in reference to the burglary. They discovered that a resident of the home was upstairs and heard what sounded like someone kicking in the front door to the residence. The resident, armed with a handgun, encountered an unknown male inside the home and stated the man was armed as well. No shots were fired from either party and the unknown man fled out of the house and into a vehicle parked near the residence, according to the news release.
A vehicle matching the description of the vehicle was located and stopped on Farm to Market Road 2410 in Belton. The four occupants of the vehicle were identified, and information obtained at the time of the stop determined they were involved in the burglary. At the time of the stop, a weapon was not located on any of the occupants or within the vehicle.
Bell County Criminal Investigations Division is currently working with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.