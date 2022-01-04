Four people are in custody after a Killeen traffic stop led to a brief foot chase along South Fort Hood Street on Tuesday, police said.
“At approximately 2:25 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevy pickup, occupied by four individuals, when the driver came to a stop in the 1500 block of S. Fort Hood Street,” the Killeen Police Department said in response to questions from the Herald about the incident. “While the officers were conducting their investigation, an armed subject exited the vehicle and fled on foot; a foot chase ensued. Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect.”
KPD did not announce any formal arrests or changes in the case, and did not provide the names of the four people.
No injuries were reported.
