HARKER HEIGHTS — At least four people were shot in two separate shooting incidents that occurred early Sunday morning in Harker Heights, police said.
The first incident happened at approximately 2:19 a.m. at the 700 block of South Amy Lane. After officers arrived on scene, it was discovered three vehicles were damaged by gun fire and shell casings were found, said Harker Heights Police Department, which is investigating the incident. At approximately 2:37 a.m., officers were dispatched to Seton Medical Center related to a gunshot victim. It was discovered through preliminary investigation that the victim sustained the gunshot injury at the address and the injury was non-life threatening.
In a separate incident at approximately 4:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard for reports of shots fired at Club Krush. Upon arriving at the club, officers discovered two victims of apparent gunshot wounds. Victims told police that they were shot inside of the establishment. The victims were all transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries that are non-life threatening. While at the scene, officers were dispatched to Seton Medical Center related to another gunshot victim. Upon arrival at the hospital, officers discovered that the victim was shot inside Club Krush and that the injury sustained was non-life threatening.
An investigation is ongoing by the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigation Division. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please contact detectives at 254-953-5440.
