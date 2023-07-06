Mugs composite.jpg

Court documents released this week are shedding new light on a Killeen police undercover operation that netted nearly a dozen prostitution-related arrests.

The Killeen Police Department announced June 27 that it made 12 arrests in a prostitution sting operation June 15 and 16 at a local hotel.

The Premium Inn and Suites on East Elms Road was the scene where Killeen police went undercover in a prostitution 'sting' operation June 15-16.

The Rocker

The underbelly is quite disgusting.

Hacksaw

Heck of a price range for a little closet roll. "I'm feeling extra sporty tonight, I'll try the $62.95 model." Killeen never ceases to impress. Mabel's House of Ill Repute. Where the customer comes first!

