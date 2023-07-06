Court documents released this week are shedding new light on a Killeen police undercover operation that netted nearly a dozen prostitution-related arrests.
The Killeen Police Department announced June 27 that it made 12 arrests in a prostitution sting operation June 15 and 16 at a local hotel.
According to that news release, the KPD Organized Crime Unit conducted the undercover operation as a result of an increase of complaints of prostitution in the city.
Three of the four male suspects arrested on felony charges are reported to have set up a sexual encounter using the website “SkipTheGames,” according to the arrest affidavits received from the Bell County court system this week.
After making contact through the website, each suspect made arrangements to meet a woman at the Premium Inn and Suites on East Elms Road.
After money was exchanged, the woman — an undercover KPD officer posing as a prostitute — signaled to other undercover officers, who then barged in and made the arrest.
In the affidavit for Angelo Richard Frazier, 48, it said he arrived at the hotel and confirmed to the undercover officer “he was there to purchase oral sex from her.” Mr. Frazier then handed (the officer) the money. (The officer) then signaled to the arrest team monitoring the encounter and they entered the room and arrested him.
Frazier. along with two other men — Jose Luis Facundo, 28, and Daniel James Estrada, 36 — were charged with solicitation of prostitution.
While prostitution remains a Class B misdemeanor in Texas, people who solicit a prostitute face state jail felony on the charge after the state passed a new law adopting the harsher penalty in 2021.
The arrest affidavits for Estrada and Facundo were similar to Frazier’s in terms of how they were arrested, but the prices they were willing to pay were different. Estrada agreed to pay $60, while Facundo agreed to pay $160.
Related to the undercover sting, Rakeem Jamal Nelson, 31, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Nelson was released in 2017 from prison, where he was incarcerated for evading arrest in a vehicle, according to his affidavit.
During the sting on June 15, Nelson was sitting in a car outside the hotel when he was approached by officers who smelled marijuana coming from the car when they asked him to exit the vehicle.
According to the affidavit, a 17-year-old girl was in the vehicle with Nelson and later told police that she was in a romantic relationship with him. Although not immediately apparent, police found what they believed to be methamphetamine on him that night.
According to the affidavit, one of the women arrested told police that Nelson, “compelled her to engage in prostitution with threats of physical harm if she did not comply with his demands.” Also included in the affidavit was a witness statement describing Nelson as “having a history of violent abuse.” A gun was located by police under the driver’s seat where Nelson sat and he was wearing an empty gun holster at the time of the arrest.
Others charged
Eight other people were arrested and charged with misdemeanor prostitution. According to the statement from KPD, Monique Davila, 31; Diana Arispe, 34; Nadia Browder, 38; Heaven Sarmiento, 20; Elyshia Bullion, 22; Lawrence Daniels, 45, and Jaya Hunter, 21, were all charged with prostitution. Stephany Ann Carver, 40 was arrested on charges of prostitution and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to the release.
Their arrest affidavits were not immediately available from the courts.
The manager of the hotel on Thursday said the situation is “bad for business.”
“They came in about 3 p.m. and rented a couple of rooms for two nights,” said the manager, referring to police. She refused to give her name to the Herald. “The were dressed nice and didn’t say anything to me about being with the police department.”
She said she didn’t have any reason to believe they were going to set up a sting operation in her hotel.
“I didn’t refuse them, because they followed all the rules,” the manager said.
(2) comments
The underbelly is quite disgusting.
Heck of a price range for a little closet roll. "I'm feeling extra sporty tonight, I'll try the $62.95 model." Killeen never ceases to impress. Mabel's House of Ill Repute. Where the customer comes first!
