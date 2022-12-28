Five businesses along W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, including two restaurants, were broken into and burglarized Tuesday, police said.
Two of the businesses are in a small strip mall on the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive, and were burglarized early Tuesday by a single suspect, employees in the strip mall said Wednesday.
Surveillance video from City Beauty Supply shows a person smashing the glass entry doors and the burglar crawling through the hole.
An employee at nearby Lightning Smoke Shop said their alarm went off at 4 a.m. and when the owner arrived at the store, several units from the Killeen Police Department were on the scene. Both businesses are part of a multi-unit building with several entrance doors.
According to the employee at the smoke shop, the suspect was not able to enter the store because of a metal grid on the inside of the door. The door sustained damage but the owner was able to have the glass replaced before close of business Tuesday.
“We gave our video footage to the police department, but it didn’t show much,” the employee said.
At City Beauty Supply, the damage was more severe and one employee said the suspect took several hundred dollars worth of supplies. The entry door was also repaired by the close of business on Tuesday.
According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the two businesses in reference to a burglary alarm. The other three burglaries happened on North W.S. Young Drive. A Killeen Police Department report for Tuesday showed police responded to burglaries at two restaurants and a commercial business on the 2000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
According to Ofelia Miramontez with the police department, they were alerted to these burglaries by business owners when the alarms went off.
Miramontez sent a message to the KPD’s Criminal Investigation Department for additional information. By press time, no updates had been provided.
