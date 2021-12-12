Hundreds of Killeen Mall shoppers and employees, including Santa Claus, were forced to shelter in place for hours Tuesday evening after an unidentified man, who remains on the loose, walked into a store and shot an employee multiple times.
In the wake of the shooting, Killeen, Harker Heights, and Temple police departments are continuing their typical holiday security efforts, but some residents are questioning why Killeen police weren’t at the mall Tuesday — like they have been in years past — to possibly deter the crime before it happened.
SHOOTING
At 7:17 p.m. Tuesday, Killeen police received a call about a shots-fired disturbance at the Killeen Mall, 2100 S. W.S. Young Drive, which was quickly upgraded to an active shooter situation.
Police said multiple 911 calls were received from callers stating that they heard multiple shots inside the mall, “prompting a large police and fire response.” In surveillance video released Tuesday to the Herald from neighboring Pro Image Sports, 10 gunshots can be heard as shoppers and employees take cover in the back of the store. For the first time Friday, police confirmed Tuesday’s shooting took place at the Finish Line store inside the mall.
The Finish Line corporate headquarters in Illinois did not responded to the Herald’s request for comment last week. Although the Killeen Mall reopened for normal hours the morning following the shooting, Finish Line, which sells athletic shoes and apparel, was closed both Wednesday and Saturday, when Herald employees walked by the store.
On Saturday, the mall had hundreds of shoppers milling about shortly before noon. Near the shuttered Finish Line, Santa Claus in his big chair posed for photos and heard gift requests from good little boys and girls.
But five days after the shooting, the gunman who caused the panic remains free. And no suspect has been named. If the mall or KPD has increased security since Tuesday, it was not obvious Saturday when a Herald employee was there.
Multiple area police departments responded to the scene Tuesday to assist Killeen police. One shooting victim remains in stable condition after being airlifted Tuesday night to Baylor, Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. As of Friday, KPD would not verify if the victim is cooperating with police.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect seen in these photos entered the mall and walked into one of the businesses,” said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez in a news release Wednesday. “He approached the counter and discharged a black handgun, wounding one male. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction on foot.”
No further updates were available Friday, although police said they are continuing to actively investigate the shooting.
Killeen police said they finished clearing the scene and the on-the-scene investigation at the Killeen Mall at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.
In a news conference Tuesday evening, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble asked the public if they have any information about the shooting, or any video of the shooting to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.
The suspect, police said, is described as a 6-foot tall, medium build, white male last seen wearing a white beanie, a white mask, white gloves, and dark colored clothing.
SECURITY
Killeen police had just left the mall Tuesday when the shooting began, leading some to question if the suspect waited for police to leave before shooting the Finish Line employee.
In response to Herald questions last week, Miramontez said KPD’s “Safe Christmas detail” — where the department offers extra patrols in the shopping district during the holiday season — “had just left” Tuesday when the shooting occurred.
Friday, Miramontez confirmed KPD’s mobile command center — a repurposed “military communications trailer” — was parked at KPD’s headquarters rather than in the parking lot of the Killeen Mall on the night of the shooting.
In Harker Heights, at Market Heights — where shoppers frequent Old Navy, Target and other major retail stores — the Harker Heights Police Department’s mobile command unit can frequently be seen parked in the Market Heights parking lot from Interstate 14. The unit, which has been in use for over a decade, is equipped with high tech security cameras and GPS features. Heights police say businesses find the mobile command center to be a deterrent for crime, especially during the holidays.
In Killeen, KPD doesn’t plan to deploy its mobile command center “unless needed to a critical incident,” police said Friday.
However, that wasn’t the case in past years.
In 2019, Miramontez said Friday, the command center was used during KPD’s “Safe Christmas” operations.
The command center was also stationed in the Killeen Mall parking lot during the holiday shopping seasons of 2017 and 2018, according to Herald archives. In both of the those years, KPD held news conferences in the mall parking lot near Thanksgiving, announcing the beefed up security presence that lasted until the day after Christmas.
“We’re working out here to make sure everyone is safe, and everyone’s property is safe,” Kimble said in the mall parking on Nov. 22, 2017, flanked by KPD top brass and community partners, with the mobile command center in the background.
No such event took place this year.
When asked how KPD intends to keep shoppers safe this holiday season, Miramontez said, “As in year’s past, we have officers deployed in our main shopping areas where we expect the largest congregation of shoppers.”
“Increased patrols are there to provide a visual deterrent and respond to calls for service when needed,” she said. “We call the detail Safe Christmas.”
No matter what Killeen Mall entrance the shooter used, he would have walked past a number of other businesses, employees and shoppers — possibly even Santa and mall security guards — before he got to Finish Line, leading some to believe the shooting was targeted toward one person and not a random act of violence. Police have not publicly said either way.
On Friday, police said they would not confirm if the shooting was gang-related.
“The investigation is ongoing and we cannot release any information that may compromise it,” police said.
On Thursday, Kimble told Waco-based CBS affiliate KWTX that KPD is pursing multiple leads in the case.
“(Was it meant) to strike fear in this community? Or maybe it was a targeted event? We’re still evaluating all that,” he told the TV station. “Please know that we’re going to keep some of that information close to the vest, because we want to apprehend him.”
KPD will host a “Business Robbery Prevention Event” Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Thursday at 9 a.m. at KPD headquarters, 3304 Community Blvd.
“We are offering training to businesses, their employees, and individuals in the methods of robbery prevention,” KPD said in a Facebook post on social media advertising the event. “Tips and techniques on how to respond to an armed robber and what types of information are helpful to the Police Department will be discussed in the seminar. We will address safety concerns such as signage and lighting placement, along with video surveillance tips.”
Killeen police have yet to say whether the suspect attempted to rob Finish Line Tuesday before he started shooting.
Herald writers Taylor Cooper and Bob Massey contributed to this report.
