Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 3600 block of Del Mar Court.
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 3000 block of 10th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Malibu Lane.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 3:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 East Sprott Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Gray Drive.
Expired license plates were reported at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday in the area of W.S. Young Drive and Federal Street.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Blair Street and West C Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Eastside Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Chantz Drive and Golden Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East D. Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 58th Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Cedar Drive.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Voelter Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Elms Road.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Church Avenue and North 10th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Orion Drive.
Deadly conduct, discharging a firearm towards a habitation, building or person was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Gilmer Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for warrants for driving with invalid license, expired registration was reported at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 6:09 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Robertson Avenue and South Main Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 7:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Markos Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
Found property was reported at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Markos Drive.
Theft of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Terry Drive.
Theft of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Terrace Drive.
Found property was reported at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Leonhard Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Neff Drive.
Possession of marijuana, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue F.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A theft of a firearm was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Paintbrush Drive.
A theft was reported at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
An arrest for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Fourth Street.
Fireworks were reported at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
