A woman who had been out on bond was taken back into custody by a Bell County sheriff’s deputy after a judge sentenced her to prison time for beating a child in 2019.
Calin Teresa Chapman, 35, of Killeen was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday with no bond listed following a remote sentencing hearing on Tuesday afternoon in the 27th Judicial District Court.
At that hearing, Judge John Gauntt heard testimony from a police officer who responded to the scene and attorneys’ arguments before sentencing Chapman to five years in prison.
The judge also considered records from Coryell County related to a prior conviction for injury to a child. On May 26, 2013, Copperas Cove police arrested Chapman after she bit a 4-year-old on the thigh. In the 52nd Judicial District Court in Gatesville on Oct. 23, 2013, she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years of deferred adjudication probation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety database on criminal convictions in the state.
In Bell County, Chapman was indicted on Feb. 19, 2020, on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury after being arrested by Killeen police for repeatedly striking a child — who was under 11 years old — in the face in 2019.
She pleaded guilty on Dec. 8, 2021, and on Tuesday afternoon was sentenced.
Testimony and arguments
A KPD officer who responded to the scene on Dec. 12, 2019, remembered that night vividly.
Officer Crystal Babauta told the court that a girl had sneaked out of her house and called 911, reporting that her little brother was being beaten by their mother.
When officers arrived, a woman later determined to be Chapman, and a man answered the door.
“They initially did not let us inside the house, but we were adamant we couldn’t leave without checking on the child,” Babauta said during her testimony on Tuesday.
Officers noted that it was a time of night in which children usually are asleep.
“A 2-year-old was running around, with dirt all over her body,” Babauta said. “The house was unkept, with trash and feces everywhere.”
Chapman initially denied to police that she had beaten the child.
Officers were let inside and went to the room of the little boy, who “had marks all over his face, mostly around eyes, red scratches on his face, and dried blood,” Babauta said. “At that point, she explained that he was acting out and she did what she had to do to discipline him.”
Police arrested Chapman at that point.
Police said in an arrest affidavit that another resident in the home “reported that she saw the suspect yelling at the child, pushing the child to the floor and striking him multiple times in the face.”
Prior to the judge making his decision, he also heard arguments from Chapman’s defense attorney and the state’s prosecutor.
Defense attorney Michael Magana told the court that Chapman successfully completed the term of probation in Coryell County and should be given the same chance in Bell County.
“She has shown the ability to conform to the rules and regulation of probation and she is trying to address her underlying mental health issues,” Magana said. “We want her to continue to grow and improve. She’s not perfect, but we don’t feel that we should lock her up and forget about her.”
Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane-Taft asked for the maximum punishment allowed under the plea agreement: Eight years.
“This child’s eyes were black by the time the officers arrived,” Lane-Taft said. “The child, who is autistic, now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder because of what his mother did to him. He doesn’t have a normal family life. She doesn’t deserve any more chances than she gave her own children.”
