Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Illegal dumping was reported at midnight Saturday in the 4500 block of East Rancier Avenue
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Littlerock Drive and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft reported at 2:59 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Clear Creek Road.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Attas Avenue.
A theft was reported at 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault of a public servant was reported at 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
An assault was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Blackburn Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault of a public servant was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.
An assault was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Wales Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 10:31 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 11:42 p.m. Saturday in the area of Metropolitan Drive and South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:14 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest on warrants for failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:49 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:01 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:06 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Fraud was reported at 3:13 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:35 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:58 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 7:20 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 7:45 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
A theft was reported at 8:03 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Rice Street.
A missing person was reported at 9:58 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street.
Theft was reported at 10:27 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest for criminal trespassing and theft was reported at 10:33 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street.
An accident was reported at 11:56 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:50 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Avenue A.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:25 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Willis Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:58 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West First Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:22 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Harassment was reported at 10:31 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Avenue F.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
