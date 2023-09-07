A 60-year-old Austin man was indicted recently after Copperas Cove police said he robbed two elderly men at local grocery stores last year.
Nathaniel Stokes was indicted in August by a Coryell County grand jury on two first-degree felony charges of aggravated robbery. He was not listed in the Coryell County Jail log as of Wednesday.
On May 15, 2022, at around 8:14 a.m., Cove police were dispatched to the 300 block of Constitution Drive in reference to a robbery. There, officers met an 81-year-old man who said that “he was walking east from Walmart (2720 E. Business Highway 190) toward H-E-B (2990 E. Business Highway 190) when he saw a Black male with a stocky build and short buzzed hair rummaging through the trunk of a black four-door car (that was) backed in to a parking stall in front of a nail salon on 300 Constitution Drive before walking between (the salon) and a hotel next door,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(The victim) said just as he passed the man (who later was identified by police as Stokes), the man came up behind him and placed what he believed to be the barrel of a black gun against his right temple.”
The man told police that he could see the gun out of the corner of his eye.
Stokes allegedly ordered the man to empty his pockets and the man dumped the items that had been in his pocket onto the ground.
“The male told him not to turn around three more times as he collected (the victim’s) property,” police said. “The male ran off and left the area in an unknown direction.”
Around an hour later, a similar armed robbery occurred in the parking lot of the H-E-B in Cove. There, police met a 67-year-old man who said that he was sitting in his vehicle when he noticed a man rummaging through the trunk of a black sedan parked nearby.
The victim told police that the man “opened the door to his vehicle and tried to pull him out (while) demanding all of his money,” according to the affidavit. “(The victim) said he yelled for help and a man on a motorcycle ran over to help, which made (Stokes) run back to his vehicle and drive away in an unknown direction.”
Police believe that Stokes was the robber because of his license plate.
“The store manager saw the male and his car at a nearby gas station before the incident occurred and because the car stood out to him as odd, he wrote down the license plate of the vehicle,” police said.
The license plate showed that the vehicle was registered to Stokes.
“The victim in the H-E-B case got a good look at the suspect and was able to identify him through security footage taken from a gas station,” according to the affidavit.
OTHER INDICTMENTS:
The Coryell County grand jury also indicted the following people:
Matthew Hunt Gentry, 39, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Clarence Smith, 44, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Isaiah Gonzalez, 25, on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
Erin Cross-Bellamy, 34, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15 years of age.
Richard Sorensen, 64, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Rodney Henderson, 35, on one count of aggravated sexual assault and one count of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
Jullien McClue, 25, on charges of criminal attempt at escape and two charges of tampering or fabricating evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
Emmanuel Saint Juste, 36, on a charge of aggravated assault of a deadly weapon.
Jennifer Abdelmonem, 46, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Thomas Mayes, 35, on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register.
Jacqueline Whatley, 48, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Robert Louis Ellis Jr., 63, on a charge of assault of a peace officer.
Daniel Powell Abright, 35, on charges of harassment of public servant and possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Kevin Lee Williams, 34, on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more and evading arrest or detention with vehicle.
Henry Woodley III, 44, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tiffany Ann Rugen, 27, on two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Michael Anthony Mango Jr., 23, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family or household member by choking.
Mercel D’Shawn Ervin, 38, on one charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, one count of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams and one count of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
John Camden Callaway, 35, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Simon Ryan Salais IV, 33, on charges of trafficking of a person and online solicitation of a minor.
Marshall Garrett Clere, 21, on two charges of continuous violence against the family.
Glenn Theodore Sigrah, 42, on two counts of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Sharonica Kaye Benson, 34, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Rufus Wayne Anderson, 33, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 400 grams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.