A weekend argument ended in an arrest, police said.
On Saturday, Killeen police were called to the 1500 block of Prestige Loop to a domestic disturbance complaint.
At the scene a woman said she was in an argument with a man, police identified as 62-year-old Henry Williams.
The woman said Williams “threatened her, pushed her into the corner in the kitchen, held a knife to her throat and punched her in the face several times,” according to the arrest affidavit. Reports said police found the knife next to the refrigerator.
When police found Williams at another located he “appeared to be heavily intoxicated,” reports said.
Williams was arrested that same day and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Williams was given a $100,000 bond. He was listed in the Bell County Jail website as of Monday afternoon.
Other unrelated arraignments include Andrea Lynn Peterson, 41, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
