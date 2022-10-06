A 62-year-old Killeen man was sentenced earlier this week to prison time after police said he stabbed a man more than four years ago.
On Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court, Frederick Dean Perry was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Tuesday. Perry pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday.
He was booked into the Bell County Jail on Aug. 15, 2018, jail records show. As of Wednesday, Perry was being held without bond on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Through the years, Perry’s case was set for several jury trials that were canceled.
Killeen police on Aug. 13, 2018, spoke with a man who was being treated at a hospital for a knife wound, according to the arrest affidavit. The man told the officer that a man he knew as Perry “stabbed him in the neck with a knife on Aug. 12, 2018, at a location in Killeen.”
Killeen man sentenced a second time for robbery
Also this week in a Bell County courtroom, in an unrelated case, a 22-year-old Killeen man was sentenced for a second time for a robbery that he committed in 2018 with two other men.
On Feb. 24, 2020, a Bell County district court judge found James Karl Cooper guilty of a second-degree felony charge of robbery and a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. At that time, Cooper was sentenced to six years of probation.
Over a year later, on Nov. 5, 2021, the state filed a motion to revoke that term of community supervision and a few days later a warrant was issued for Cooper’s arrest, according to Bell County court records.
On Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Judge Steve Duskie revoked Cooper’s probation and sentenced him to four years in prison.
Cooper was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with no bond listed on the two felony charges and bonds totaling $5,500, on Class A misdemeanor charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.
Killeen police on Jan. 14, 2018, responded to the 4700 block of Pennington Avenue in reference to a robbery. The victim told police that “he was walking through a field when three males and one female emerged from some bushes and that one of the male suspects placed the barrel of a silver handgun to his chest and told him to ... give up his property,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim said the people then took his cell phone, backpack, phone charger and a speaker. When the victim refused to give the people the pass code to his phone, one of the men threw it in a pond nearby, police said.
He said he recognized Cooper and one of the other men from high school.
The suspects gave police different accounts about who held the gun to the victim, and that more than one person might have had a gun, police said.
The two co-defendants in the case also have been sentenced for their roles in the incident.
On July 2, 2019, Malcolm Donte Bunton was sentenced to five years in prison on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery. He was released on parole in March, according to records from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Bell County.
A third man, Angel Lopez, was sentenced on Oct. 1, 2019, to a term of six years of deferred adjudication probation on a robbery charge.
