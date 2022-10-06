Stabbing

Frederick Dean Perry

 Courtesy | Bell County

A 62-year-old Killeen man was sentenced earlier this week to prison time after police said he stabbed a man more than four years ago.

On Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court, Frederick Dean Perry was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Tuesday. Perry pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday.

