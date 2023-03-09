A Killeen woman who used a pair of scissors to stab her ex-boyfriend in the neck while he slept will be heading to prison for decades.
After a three-day trial this week, Juleika Marie Garcia, 31, was found guilty on Wednesday of a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a family member and a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child.
“After another short deliberation (on Wednesday), the jury returned a verdict of 65 years in prison and a $10,000, fine,” according to First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, in an email to the Herald on Wednesday evening. “Assistant District Attorneys Fred Burns and Debbie Garrett represented the State of Texas in the successful prosecution of this offender.”
Garcia was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $175,000. She was booked on Aug. 16, 2021.
On Monday, a jury comprised of seven men and seven women, including two alternate jurors, was selected in the 27th Judicial District Court with Judge John Gauntt presiding. The state’s prosecutors continued to present their case on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.
The state and defense each rested their cases on Wednesday.
The defendant decided not to testify, but on Wednesday the jury heard from the victim, a 38-year-old handyman who described waking up with scissors in his neck.
According to an arrest affidavit, Killeen police responded to the 2200 block of Tyler Street at 6:48 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2021, after a report of a man bleeding on a front porch. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on his back on the porch with a towel against his neck, police said. Officers said there was a lot of blood surrounding him.
The man told police that Garcia had stabbed him in the neck with a pair of scissors. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. Officers were told Garcia had possibly run back into her home and padlocked the front gate and that two children also were in the house, according to the affidavit.
One of the responding officers shouted for anyone in the house to come out. Police said that Garcia exited though the front door and collapsed. An officer went to assist her and observed puncture wounds on her neck. The children also came out of the house.
Garcia told one of the officers and a medic, that she had stabbed the man and then attacked herself, according to the affidavit. Police asked for consent to search the home, where they found blood on doors, walls, the floor, clothes and furniture. Puddles of blood were found in the master bedroom along with a pair of bloody scissors.
The children had minor injuries and were taken to the McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.
