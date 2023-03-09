Juleika Marie Garcia

Juleika Garcia

 Courtesy Photo

A Killeen woman who used a pair of scissors to stab her ex-boyfriend in the neck while he slept will be heading to prison for decades.

After a three-day trial this week, Juleika Marie Garcia, 31, was found guilty on Wednesday of a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a family member and a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.