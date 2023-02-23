The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office followed up on a call about a stolen vehicle in Copperas Cove Sunday and wound up charging seven people, including Killeen and Cove residents, with about 30 felony charges involving drugs violations, thefts and child endangerment.

It all started with a telephone call from a woman who reported that her stolen vehicle was at a property in the 2600 block of Horseshoe Bend near Kempner.

0
0
3
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.