The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office followed up on a call about a stolen vehicle in Copperas Cove Sunday and wound up charging seven people, including Killeen and Cove residents, with about 30 felony charges involving drugs violations, thefts and child endangerment.
It all started with a telephone call from a woman who reported that her stolen vehicle was at a property in the 2600 block of Horseshoe Bend near Kempner.
“Deputies responded to (the address) after receiving a report that a female victim of auto theft had located her car, which had been stolen at gunpoint in Austin,” according to a news release Thursday from the sheriff’s office. According to the theft report from Austin police, the victim’s possessions, a guitar, purse and wallet, cash and a laptop computer, were all inside the vehicle when it was stolen.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies found the car where the victim said it was and were able to locate the laptop inside the vehicle.
“During their investigation on Horseshoe Bend, deputies were advised that two of the individuals there had removed some of the property and placed it inside the residence,” according to the release. Deputies then obtained a search warrant for the house and property. The guitar was located inside a silver Ram pickup on the property. Through additional investigation, it was determined that the pickup was also reported stolen.
In addition to the stolen property, deputies found illegal drugs, including 2 ounces of methamphetamine, “THC carts,” pills and dozens of fraudulently obtained debit cards, vehicle titles and other forms of identification.
“Sunday’s arrests followed a successfully executed knock-and-announce search warrant conducted near Kempner Friday by The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office,” the release said. “That search yielded 3.9 ounces of marijuana, 4.7 grams of fentanyl, 2.4 grams of methamphetamine, 1.6 grams of cocaine, seven tabs of acid and more than six grams of THC products including edibles and THC carts.”
In a separate statement, Ashley confirmed that there were two children present at the time the arrests were made which added ‘endangerment’ charges to the list of offenses.
“One charge for each child that was at the home during the investigation,” Heather Ashley with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said.
The narcotics investigation remains active.
The seven people arrested, and their charges, were:
Paul Perez, 53, of Copperas Cove — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use/possession of identifying items, possession of marijuana, theft of property greater than $750 less than $2,500, abandonment endangerment of a child.
Eduardo Catalan, 35, of Killeen — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use/possession of identifying items, possession of marijuana, theft of property greater than $750 less than $2,500, abandonment endangerment of a child, failure to ID fugitive with intent to give false information, indecency with a child sexual contact.
Brittany Stearns, 29, of Copperas Cove — fraudulent use/possession of identifying items, possession of marijuana, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater than four grams, abandonment/endangerment of a child.
Aaron Pargo, 21, of Killeen — tampering/fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams.
Fernando Garcia, 21, of Killeen — possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams, fraudulent use/possession of identifying items, possession of marijuana, abandonment endangerment of a child.
Kristina Garcia, 32, of Killeen — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use of identifying items, possession of marijuana, theft of property greater than $750 less than $2,500, abandonment endangerment of a child, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater than four grams, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 greater than one gram less than four grams.
Tabatha Bartholomew, 29, of Killeen — tampering/fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams, theft of property over $100 under $750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.