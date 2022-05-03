Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 90000 block of Eighth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the area of East Dean Avenue and North Gray Street.
A theft was reported at 8:50 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Sutton Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the area of Atkinson Avenue and North 38th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:04 p.m. Monday in the area of Pershing Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawful carry of weapons was reported at 3:03 p.m. Monday in the area of Wheeler Avenue and Willow Springs Road.
A theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Janis Drive.
Disorderly conduct, fighting was reported at 6:21 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Bluejay Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of York Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Cranford Avenue and South 38th Street.
A theft was reported at 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Brewster Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:39 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Sutton Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 10:25 p.m. Monday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and Jackson Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of North College Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carry of a weapon and possession of marijuana was reported at 1:50 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 3:38 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Lindsey Drive.
An assault with bodily injury and family violence was reported at 5:56 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:57 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Avenue B.
A terroristic threat was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 9:54 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:45 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A 72-hour parking violation was reported at 11:01 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:57 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Laura Street.
Disorderly conduct, fighting and a minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:10 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:10 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 12;57 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 1:12 p.m. Monday in the area of Courtney Lane and West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 1:32 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 1:52 p.m. Monday in the area of Veterans Avenue and South 23rd Street.
A welfare check was reported at 2:03 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North 23rd Street.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 3:36 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Cline Road.
An agency assist arrest for forgery of a financial instrument, insufficient bond was reported at 5:02 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Grimes Crossing Road.
An accident was reported at 6:02 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Highway 190.
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 7:16 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North First Street.
An arrest for injury to a child or elderly or disabled person was reported at 7:26 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Found property was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 5:39 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Cherokee Drive.
lLAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 12:03 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Blaine Circle and Brown Street.
Shots fired was reported at 9:15 a.m. Monday on Sue Ann Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:29 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North Highway.
An assault by threat was reported at 1:47 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 2:52 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Third Street.
An accident was reported at 4:08 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
