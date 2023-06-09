A 78-year-old Harker Heights man, accused of setting two houses on fire in Nolanville in 2020, is set to face a jury later this year on a second-degree felony charge.
Willie Williams was indicted on March 17, 2021, on two counts of arson after he allegedly started fires on Nov. 13, 2020, in the 2100 block of Mercer Street; and Nov. 22, 2020, in the 1900 block of Horatio Street.
A jury trial is set in his case for Oct. 10, in the 264th Judicial District Court, according to Bell County court records.
Williams was released from jail after posting a bond of $60,000, after his bond was reduced from $150,000. Judge Paul LePak in 2021, approved a personal recognizance bond interview for Williams after his wife told the court during a hearing on April 8, 2021, that her husband had been showing signs of dementia.
The state’s prosecutor disputed that claim, arguing during that hearing that Williams was running a lawn care business and was known to go fishing by himself.
“He was out in the world, he was trusted to drive himself around, and he had the independence to come and go from his home and make decisions,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan, previously. “To say now that he has mental health issues is an argument that carries little weight.”
Court records show that LePak on April 12, 2021, signed an order for a competency examination, which was performed by an Austin-based forensic psychologist. The sealed assessment was filed with the court on June 13, 2022. The court coordinator’s office then set a trial date of Dec. 2, 2022, which later was reset to October.
Seven suspicious fires occurred in the Nolanville and Harker Heights areas over a four-month timeframe, starting on Aug. 17, 2020, until Nov. 22, 2020, but charges have been filed in two of the incidents.
“While all of the fires appear to be very similar, we have no evidence linking Mr. Williams to any incidents other than those he was indicted on,” said Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt, in an email response to some questions from the Herald this week. “I’m not able to speak on the fires that occurred in Harker Heights, only the ones from Nolanville. At this time, no other charges are being filed.”
According to an arrest affidavit, police obtained a warrant and placed a tracker on Williams’ vehicle in order to build a case against him after his vehicle was spotted near one of the arson scenes.
On the evening of Nov. 13, 2020, a Bell County Sheriff’s deputy said he observed a “suspicious vehicle, described as a Ford truck extended cab with a trailer attached with distinctive markings exit Warriors Path (neighborhood) in Nolanville shortly before a fire was discovered,” police said.
The deputy was on scene as the fire at the house on Mercer Street blazed, resulting in “a full burn-down of the property,” according to the affidavit.
Police said they tracked the registration of the Ford truck to Williams.
“Law enforcement obtained a tracker warrant for Williams’s vehicle and a tracker was attached,” police said. “On Nov. 22, 2020, at around 6:55 p.m., Heights police observed the vehicle traveling to the Warriors Legacy subdivision in Nolanville. A Heights detective traveled to that location and observed a home under construction on fire. The detective also observed Williams driving his vehicle away from the location at a high rate of speed.”
Williams was arrested by police after that incident, but the investigation had been going on for more than a week and involved a host of agencies: Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Harker Heights Fire Marshal’s Office, Nolanville Police Department, Harker Heights Police Department, the Bell County Organized Crime Task Force, the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety Tech Unit, and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, according to a previous news release.
