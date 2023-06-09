A 78-year-old Harker Heights man, accused of setting two houses on fire in Nolanville in 2020, is set to face a jury later this year on a second-degree felony charge.

Willie Williams was indicted on March 17, 2021, on two counts of arson after he allegedly started fires on Nov. 13, 2020, in the 2100 block of Mercer Street; and Nov. 22, 2020, in the 1900 block of Horatio Street.

