Eight years of passed since an early morning, no-knock police raid led to the death of a beloved Killeen police detective and years behind bars, with no trial, for the man the Killeen Police Department was trying to arrest on May 9, 2014.
Marvin Guy, 57, is accused of shooting Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, who was a respected Killeen Police Department detective and SWAT team member, during the 5 a.m. KPD no-knock raid on Guy’s apartment at Circle M Drive in Killeen. Dinwiddie left behind a wife and two children.
Guy, a suspected drug dealer, has said that he did not know it was police officers who were entering the apartment and that he fired in self-defense.
Dinwiddie died two days later. Three other officers were wounded during the incident.
Guy is being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $4 million on one charge of capital murder of a police officer, a capital felony, and three charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer, a first-degree felony.
Outside the jail Saturday night, Guy’s supporters held a vigil to mark the eighth anniversary since his arrest.
The state is seeking the death penalty for Guy.
No trial date currently is set in Guy’s case, although several such dates have come and gone. COVID-19 courtroom closures put many trials behind schedule, but Guy’s case has faced additional delays because of multiple changes in defense attorneys.
