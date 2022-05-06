In the nearly eight years since Marvin Guy has been in the Bell County Jail while his case meanders through the court process, advocates have been making increasing efforts to raise awareness about the case.
Leading the charge is the Grassroots Law Project, which has an event planned at the Bell County Justice Center, which contains the jail, in Belton from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
“The Free Marvin Guy 8 Years Later Vigil will be a peaceful event led by the Coalition to Free Marvin Guy, his family and local faith leaders,” according to the Grassroots Law Project.
A prayer vigil for Guy is being held on the same night but thousands of miles away, at a church in Rochester, New York.
“I’ve been fighting for justice for Marvin Guy for six years,” said Pastor Nick Gentile, who leads the Lamp Community Church in New York, in a video about the prayer vigil. “This is a very unjust situation. He’s been in jail this entire time, which is unconstitutional.”
Gentile created his own website about Guy and his case.
Guy’s case also is one of four “wrongful imprisonment” cases that the Grassroots Law Project is speaking out against.
Guy, 57, is accused of shooting Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, who was a respected Killeen Police Department detective and SWAT team member, during an early-morning, KPD no-knock raid on Guy’s apartment. Dinwiddie left behind a wife and two children.
At about 5 a.m. on May 9, 2014, officers tried to serve the no-knock warrant at Guy’s home on Circle M Drive in Killeen. Guy, a suspected drug dealer, has said that he did not know it was police officers who were entering the apartment and that he fired in self-defense.
Dinwiddie died two days later. Three other officers were wounded during the incident.
Guy is being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $4 million on one charge of capital murder of a police officer, a capital felony, and three charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer, a first-degree felony.
The state is seeking the death penalty.
No trial date currently is set in Guy’s case, although several such dates have come and gone. COVID-19 courtroom closures put many trials behind schedule, but Guy’s case has faced additional delays because of multiple changes in defense attorneys.
Guy hired his most recent defense team in April of last year. Each new defense team must review discovery and file any necessary motions for the judge to then rule upon.
A status hearing is set in Guy’s case for May 18 in the 27th Judicial District Court.
In April 2021, the Killeen City Council banned the use of no-knock warrants.
