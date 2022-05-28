The Bell County Communications Center, which handles and directs 9-1-1 calls around the county, plans to request approximately $2 million from Killeen in its upcoming 2023 budget.
The communications center is projected to have a total budget of approximately $10.5 million, which is funded primarily by Bell County and cities within its service area, including Killeen, Harker Heights, Temple and Belton. Each city contributes to the maintenance of the program based on the proportion of law enforcement events in each city.
In 2021, Killeen saw 189,688 law enforcement events — 37.62% of all total calls. Consequently, Killeen is required to pay 18.81% of the budget, while next-largest city Temple will pay 10.23%. Bell County still pays the most in funding at $6.8 million, or 63.88%.
According to the center, Killeen has seen a marked increase in law enforcement events, surging from 169,671 events in 2020 to 189,688 in 2021 — an increase of 20,000 incidents, or 11.7%. In contrast, Temple saw a total increase of 1,518 events, or 1.5%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.