Nine people were arrested in an undercover “sex traffic/prostitution sting” conducted by Fort Hood and Bell County law enforcement, officials announced on Monday.
The undercover operation, known as “John Suppression Initiative Operation,” was held April 19 and 20, according to a news release form the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, which said Fort Hood law enforcement also participated in the operation.
Five people were arrested April 19, and four were arrested April 20, according to the release.
“The purpose of the operation is to crackdown on sex trafficking and to identify/arrest individuals seeking sexual acts in exchange for a fee in Bell County. The operation was conducted in the Bell County area,” according to the release. “The operation involved authorities, placing advertisements on known online sites, to attract people interested in buying sex.”
There were a total of nine males arrested. Those arrested included a Texas Department of Corrections officer, a registered nurse and bondsman.
“The goal of the operation was geared toward the people, aka ‘Johns,’ responding to advertisements; ultimately, attacking the demand side of prostitution. If there is no demand, there is no need for the service,” according to the release.
Texas just became the first state to make a first-time solicitation of prostitution offense a felony. H.B. 2975 took effect on September 1, 2021, offering or agreeing to engage in sexual conduct in exchange for a fee will go from a Class A misdemeanor to a State Jail Felony.
