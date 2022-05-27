A Bell County grand jury indicted two people on unrelated felony narcotics charges this week after police said that one man had 9 grams of cocaine and a woman was high on methamphetamine and causing a disturbance.
On Wednesday, Kimani Jamal Osborne, 45, of Killeen was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Osborne was released from jail after posting a bond of $40,000, according to Bell County court records.
In an unrelated case, Courtney Wheeler, 40, of Killeen was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams. She was released from jail after posting a bond of $30,000, court records show.
Osborne
On March 2, Killeen police arrested Osborne on a warrant for narcotics possession after he was accused of being in possession of 9 grams of cocaine last year.
In August of 2021, officers were dispatched to the location of a stolen vehicle and approached a man on a nearby sidewalk. Police said that the man — who later was determined by police to be Osborne — matched the description of the suspect given by a caller who was providing police with live updates, according to the arrest affidavit.
When stopped by the police, Osborne allegedly tossed an object into a nearby yard.
Police said the object was a cigarette box that appeared to contain cocaine and other narcotics. A field test showed a positive result for cocaine.
While being transported by police, Osborne said that it was his girlfriend who reported the stolen vehicle because she knew he had “just scored,” according to the affidavit.
But during a later interview, Osborne changed his story and said that he took the cocaine from his girlfriend to prevent her from using it, police said.
Wheeler
Killeen police on March 28 were dispatched to the 1700 block of North College Avenue at around 9:38 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.
“Upon arrival, officers located the suspect and identified her as the caller,” according to the arrest affidavit. “The suspect was verbally excited and jumped from topic to topic and was so unfocused that she was not hearing the officer’s questions ... (she) had a difficult time focusing on the officer and would play with her phone.”
Police suspected that the woman, who later was identified by police as Wheeler, was either under the influence of narcotics or suffering from a mental health episode.
Police said that she denied using drugs. Police said that when they informed her that she had an active arrest warrant from Harker Heights, she “asked if she could put on a bra and was found to be wearing a bra already. A search ... located a small knotted bag of methamphetamine in (her) right front jean pocket.”
Police said that with packaging, the substance weighed 1.5 grams.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Akeed I. Habeeb, 64, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Shanee J. Townsend, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kenton J. Davis, 48, of Killeen, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Sylvester D. Taylor, 39, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Cory A. Wightman, 39, of Gatesville, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Christian D. Miller, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Thomas A. Brandt, 32, of Killeen, on charges of solicitation of prostitution and possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
