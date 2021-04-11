The wife of the 76-year-old Harker Heights man accused of two counts of arson said her husband had started to show early signs of dementia before his arrest last year.
Willie Williams was indicted March 17 on two counts of arson of a building after police said he started at least two fires in Nolanville last year. Last week, his case was heard remotely in the 264th Judicial District Court after his defense attorney requested that he be released on a personal recognizance bond.
After hearing from Williams’ wife and arguments from attorneys, Judge Paul LePak on Thursday ordered that Williams have a personal recognizance bond interview and that if released, he is to wear a GPS monitor, obey a curfew and get a mental health evaluation.
On Friday, Williams was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $60,000, on a second-degree felony charge of arson. At a prior hearing in December, his initial bond of $150,000 was reduced to $60,000. He was booked into jail on Nov. 23.
A pretrial hearing is set for May 21.
A dementia defense?
Barbara and Willie Williams have been married for 48 years, she said during the hearing.
“The charges against him are unreal,” she said. “Something must be going on with him mentally.”
She said that he had been showing signs of memory loss prior to his arrest and that his condition since has progressed into dementia.
“He’s been in jail for 4 months now,” Williams said. “He needs to be out so we can get him treated by a doctor.”
The state’s prosecutor was unconvinced of a dementia defense, pointing out that at the time of the alleged offenses, Williams operated his own lawn service and often went fishing by himself.
“He was out in the world, he was trusted to drive himself around, and he had the independence to come and go from his home and make decisions,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan. “To say now that he has mental health issues is an argument that carries little weight.”
Defense attorney Bobby Barina said that his client “is of diminished capacity.”
“He’s 76 years old, he’s fallen from the bunk in jail and his mental health has deteriorated,” he said. “The downturn might have started a long time ago but they are accelerating quickly. Right now, he is languishing, wilting away. It’s going to be a long road. I haven’t gotten all the discovery in the case yet.”
The allegations
According to the arrest affidavit, police obtained a warrant and placed a tracker on Williams’ vehicle to build a case against him after his vehicle was spotted near one of the arson scenes.
On Nov. 13 a Bell County Sheriff’s deputy said he observed a “suspicious vehicle, described as a Ford truck extended cab with a trailer attached with distinctive markings exit Warriors Path (neighborhood) in Nolanville shortly before a fire was discovered,” police said.
The deputy was on scene as the fire blazed, resulting in “a full burn-down of the property,” according to the affidavit. The house was in the 2100 block of Mercer Street.
Police said they tracked the registration of the Ford truck to Willie Williams.
“Law enforcement obtained a tracker warrant for Williams’ vehicle and a tracker was attached,” police said. Around 6:55 p.m. Nov. 22, Heights police observed the vehicle traveling to the Warriors Legacy subdivision in Nolanville. “A Heights detective traveled to that location and observed a home under construction on fire. The detective also observed Williams driving his vehicle away from the location at a high rate of speed,” police said.
Williams was arrested after the Nov. 22 fire in the 1900 block of Horatio Street in Nolanville, but the investigation had been going on for more than a week and involved a host of agencies, according to a news release.
Seven suspicious fires occurred in the area over four months:
- Aug. 17 in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville
- Aug. 24 in the 1900 block of High Ridge Trail in Harker Heights
- Aug. 31 in the 1300 block of Torino Street in Harker Heights
- Oct. 11 near the intersection of Cedar Knob and Torino Street in Harker Heights
- Nov. 3 in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville
- Nov. 13 in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville (Williams indicted)
- Nov. 22 in the 1900 block of Horatio Street in Nolanville (Williams indicted)
Officials have not yet charged a suspect in the other fires.
