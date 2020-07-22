Killeen police arrested a man they said led them in circles briefly on Monday.
Darryl Khasahn Price, 26, is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams. At about 9:27 a.m. on Monday, a KPD officer observed a 2001 grey Nissan had a defective brake light. The officer reported that the driver seemed to be driving in circles so as to avoid him, and initiated a traffic stop, according to the arrest affidavit.
The driver exited the car and identified himself as “Romeo” Price. Another officer arrived at the scene, and a search led to the discovery of a wallet, which led to the discovery of an ID belonging to “Darryl Khasahn Price,” as well as bag containing suspected contraband.
Price admitted the wallet was his and that he had given a false name, according to the arrest affidavit. A field test determined that the two of the substances found were in fact MDMA and cocaine.
His bond was set at $30,000.
