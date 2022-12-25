Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at midnight Saturday in the 3600 block of Northcrest Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:37 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
A homicide was reported at 2:07 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
Theft was reported at 2:53 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 5:14 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of John David Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:42 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Failure to stop and give information, attended vehicle was reported at 9:18 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:24 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Theft, possession of stolen property was reported at 11:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft was reported at 12:49 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Aggravated robbery with a knife or cutting instrument on an individual was reported at 2:10 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft of service was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Illinois Avenue.
Theft was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 8:16 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:03 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Sand Dollar Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of White Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Bishop Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 11:28 p.m. Saturday in the area of Adela Street and Santa Rosa Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A stolen vehicle was reported at 5:56 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of VFW Drive.
An arrest for possession of marijuana was reported at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:02 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An accident was reported at 1:25 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Third Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Arnold Street.
An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 1:49 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Arnold Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:47 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Ninth Street.
Compiled by
Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.