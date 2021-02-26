A detective with the Killeen Police Department was working security at AdventHealth-Central Texas when he received a call about a man causing a disturbance in the emergency room of the hospital, according to an arrest affidavit in the case.
When the detective arrived, he found Keshawn Larell Harrison, 26, who had been admitted to the hospital on an emergency order of detention.
Harrison was being aggressive toward staff and he had been asked to return to his room, according to an arrest affidavit.
Harrison then walked to the nursing station while yelling at staff and he knocked computers off the desks in the station before picking up a telephone and throwing it at a staff member, striking him the face and neck, according to the affidavit.
The KPD detective saw the red marks on the hospital staff member from the phone.
Harrison was arraigned Friday on the charge of assault on an emergency medical services personnel and he is currently in the Bell County Jail with a bond set at $100,000.
In an unrelated arraignment from Friday, Dvante Rashad Evans was charged with harassment of a public servant, and his bond is set at $95,000.
