A carjacking suspect who allegedly led police on a chase on East Elms Road in Killeen on Monday has been arraigned on a $250,000 bond.
Jayonn Jordan Moore, 23, of Killeen, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday on aggravated robbery following the incident that reportedly began on Frontier Trail in Harker Heights.
According to a news release from the Killeen Police Department, the victim told officers that a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and vehicle. According to the victim, the suspect got into his vehicle — a Honda Civic — and left the area.
Killeen police reportedly found the vehicle about 25 minutes later near Stan Schlueter Loop and Mesa Drive. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver sped off on Elms Road, police said.
After a short pursuit, the suspected driver attempted to turn southbound on Trimmier Road and lost control of the vehicle before hitting a utility pole near the intersection of Trimmier and Elms.
According to the probable-cause affidavit for Moore’s arrest, the impact caused the pole to break and the vehicle to catch fire.
The victim arrived on scene and visibly identified the driver as the person that robbed him, police said. According to the affidavit, while Moore sat in the police vehicle, he said that “I have the gun there.”
In other arraignments, a bicyclist who failed to signal a turn was stopped by officers on Tuesday.
Following an identification check, police determined that the suspect had a warrant for his arrest. Once taken into custody the suspect, Won Son Davenport, 55, of Killeen, was reportedly found with a substance that police determined was methamphetamine.
Davenport was arraigned on possession of a controlled substance. He was listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday on $15,000 bond.
