A status hearing is set for Monday in the case of a Killeen man who has been awaiting a jury trial on a capital murder charge from nearly seven years ago.
Marvin Louis Guy, 56, is accused of shooting a Killeen Police Department detective, who later died, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive in 2014. Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence.
KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie and three other officers were shot on May 9, 2014, and Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked on May 10, 2014.
Delays
The state’s prosecutors repeatedly have announced their readiness for trial, yet it has been one setback after another, including three defense attorneys along the way.
One more delay might be on the horizon, as Guy’s family has said they are in the process of hiring another attorney to represent Guy, who is facing the death penalty.
“Court appointed attorneys sometimes don’t have the client’s best interest,” Guy’s brother, Garett Galloway, told the Herald last weekend. “But with the judge’s approval the family has obtained a private legal team to lead the defense effort.”
It is not known if a change of attorneys is to be discussed at a status hearing that is set for Monday afternoon.
Guy’s first attorney was Michael White, from May 2014 through June 2014, according to court documents. Russell Hunt was the lead attorney from June 2014 through August 2015. Guy’s most recent lead attorney is Carlos Garcia, who has been in that role since September 2015.
If Judge John Gauntt, who presides over the 27th Judicial District Court, approves Guy’s request for a fourth defense attorney, the case likely would be delayed further.
It takes at least a year for a death penalty case to get to trial, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, because of motions that have to be resolved and experts who have to be hired.
The most recent trial date was set for March of 2020; but in December of 2019, Guy’s defense attorney filed a medical continuance with the court because Guy needed back surgery for a degenerative condition and would be unable to participate in his defense.
Then COVID-19 precautions put the brakes on every jury trial that had been on the dockets in Bell County’s district courts, much to the chagrin of Gauntt and other judges who are watching the cases pile up.
“I’m as frustrated as I can get over the situation and I can’t do squat about it,” Gauntt said during the last hearing on Guy’s case, on Jan. 20. “All of the courts in Texas are under these orders and we haven’t had a jury trial since before March of last year. The first time we could get in the courtroom is the first part of April, and I expect that to get rolled back again.”
(1) comment
It's a shame the Detective didn't get to buy another 7 years this way.
