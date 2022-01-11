A Killeen videographer who was arrested for allegedly interfering with a police investigation was protected by the First Amendment, according to the ACLU of Texas.
While filming a police interaction in north Killeen on Dec. 18, Kevin Butler, also known as No Question Abaudit, said “police cannot ID passengers” at which point a Killeen Police Department police officer told Butler he was interfering with an investigation and would be arrested. Butler was booked in the Killeen City Jail for breaking a city code ordinance — obstructing or interfering with a police officer/investigation.
View video of Butler’s arrest here: https://bit.ly/3qfycv0. KPD is conducting an internal affairs investigation into the officer who initiated Butler’s arrest.
After watching a video of Butler’s arrest, an attorney with the ACLU of Texas said Butler’s interaction with police seemed to be well within his rights under the First Amendment.
“He was at least 10 to 15 feet away, if not more, from what was happening,” ACLU attorney David Donatti said in a phone interview with the Herald last week. “There’s no question that physically he wasn’t interfering. As to whether he can speak, I think it is our position as well that that is a First Amendment right. He is just a citizen on a public street in the city where he lives. Whether he was speaking to the passenger or to his YouTube followers, he was speaking on a matter of public concern which is: what are people’s rights when they are confronting a police officer.”
Donatti said in an ideal world the charges against Butler would be dismissed.
“The police overstepped what appears from the video to be a plain exercise of a constitutional right and these charges should be dropped,” Donatti said.
Donatti recognized the challenges faced by police officers, but said public recording of officers in the line of work shouldn’t be cause for alarm.
“I think that we as communities in Texas can expect a lot out of our police officers — it’s a hard job,” he said. “I think we all acknowledge that it’s a hard job. The people who do it have to be really well-prepared to deal with those stressful situations. It’s hard to be filmed at your work. It is hard to perceive that the people around you are perhaps hostile towards the work that you’re doing. But I think that fundamentally it’s really important that police officers are respecting free speech rights and welcoming that accountability. I think it’s an important part of their relationship with the public that they welcome that accountability and that they respond to it in a way that is not hostile or authoritative but that sort of acknowledges their unique function in society.”
From a legal perspective, Donatti said the public has the right to film anything that is in the public view.
Police departments, he said, may want to remind their officers of the public’s right to film their interactions.
“We’re very adamant that police officers should be trained and kept up to speed on the constitutional norms,” he said. “I think every police officer in the state of Texas should know that the public has a right to film them. I also think that in this case, the video is a good example of the limitations of that knowledge.”
