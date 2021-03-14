One family saw too much and another family saw too little when it comes to footage from Killeen police officers’ body-worn cameras. Because of a chest-mounted body camera, people were able to see Patrick Lynn Warren of Killeen having a mental health crisis, being tased and then shot and killed earlier this year.
Another family has been demanding to see SWAT officers’ body camera footage of the no-knock raid in 2019 that left James Scott Reed of Killeen dead from a single bullet wound. The family has said that the location of the fatal injury shows that Reed had his arms raised in surrender.
Perhaps we’ll never know.
The Killeen Daily Herald has never been successful in obtaining body camera footage using the Texas Public Information Act, but the Killeen Police Department voluntarily released the footage of Warren’s death to the media.
It seemed to show that the officer followed departmental procedures.
The Warren and Reed cases seem to fit with larger trends.
“What often happens is that the more controversial an incident is, police are more likely to withhold the body camera video, at least for some period of time,” said media law attorney Paul Watler, who has been a board member of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas for the past 30 years. “There is an exception: it seems police don’t have a problem releasing body camera video when they believe it exonerates officers or proves that officers were justified in the actions they took.”
Watler spoke with the Herald in general and not specifically about KPD.
One man’s experience
One local man told the Herald about his attempts, using the PIA, to obtain body camera footage of his own interaction with Killeen police last year.
“Basically, the law says we can give it to you if we want to,” said Jake Esquenazi of Killeen. “More than $280,000 was spent for ‘transparency,’ but it’s not transparent when they won’t give you the footage when they’re wrong. What’s the point of the cameras? Why bother? When it comes to transparency, those are the people’s records.”
Esquenazi, a Killeen apartment manager, said he was handcuffed during the incident but he was not arrested and committed no crime.
It was almost 8 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2020, when KPD officers performed a traffic stop on Esquenazi’s truck in the 700 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
Esquenazi, who had just left work, was ordered to show his hands and get out of the vehicle, but he had to unlock the truck and to undo his seatbelt.
“At those two moments, I thought, ‘I’m going to get shot,’” he said. “My reason for getting the cams is because I wanted to see what happened. I wanted to see if there were guns pointed at me.”
Unbeknownst to him at the time, police were on the lookout for a firearm in white trucks departing that parking lot because of an earlier, unrelated incident.
He said that the police did not apologize when they realized that he had committed no crime.
“I thought it would be no big deal to get the footage because it was just me and the four police officers,” Esquenazi said. “I filed two PIAs and got nowhere. I shouldn’t have to become an expert on state laws on transparency.”
KPD said it receives requests for body camera footage and that the city attorney’s office vets the requests under the PIA, but it did not say how many such requests are fulfilled.
What does the law say?
Even if he’s not an expert, Esquenazi was correct in his interpretation of the broadness of the law.
“In Texas, the statute that governs police officers’ body-worn camera footage vests police departments with complete discretion as to whether or not release it, and it’s not subject to review by the Attorney General or the courts,” Watler said. “They don’t necessarily have to give a reason.”
The authority to equip officers with body cameras is governed by Texas state statutes, which also includes provisions on when footage can and cannot be released. The Texas PIA is a separate set of statutes regarding the release of information to members of the public and the media.
“There are numerous exceptions (to the release of information) and one of them is the law enforcement exception that allows police departments to withhold records when an incident has not resulted in a conviction,” Watler said. “There are legitimate reasons for police to withhold video, such as if releasing the video would hinder an investigation or the apprehension of a suspect.”
But he said that when police departments customarily withhold body camera footage, especially without a clear reason given, it can affect a larger community.
“In communities when there is a distrust of police, it can add to those feelings of distrust,” Watler said. “The public perceives that many times it is withheld because it doesn’t reflect well of the law enforcement personnel, so it looks as if they’re protecting their own. It’s video of police performing police work, so why shouldn’t the public be able to see it?”
According to the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, House and Senate members are also working to improve access to police records involving in-custody deaths and to body camera and dash camera video, in an effort to ensure public accountability. Key bills are HB 2383 by Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, and SB 975 by Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas.
