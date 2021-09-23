An advocacy group is slated to hold a march in Austin this weekend to “Free Marvin Guy.”
On Saturday, starting at noon, people will march from the George Washington Carver Museum to the Texas Capitol, according to organizers who support Marvin Guy, a Killeen man accused of killing a local police detective during a no-knock raid of his Guy’s apartment in 2014. Guy has been awaiting trial in the Bell County Jail ever since.
“Our demand is simple, but urgent: Bring Marvin home. As quickly as possible,” according to the Grassroots Law Project. “Grassroots Law Project and Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club of Central Texas are co-hosting the event.”
The Grassroots Law Project was founded by Dallas civil rights attorney Lee Merritt and Shaun King, a podcaster who also co-founded Real Justice.
The group has helped to raise awareness about numerous cases around the country involving the murders of Black people such as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
The Free Marvin Guy hashtag is the group’s latest campaign.
It includes ways to contact the Bell County District Attorney and a fundraising effort for Guy’s legal funds. After switching court-appointed attorneys multiple times, Guy recently hired private attorneys to work on his case.
Guy, 56, was booked into jail more than seven years ago, on May 10, 2014. He is facing the death penalty after being indicted on four capital felony charges. His bonds total $4 million.
Guy is accused of shooting KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, who later died, during a no-knock, drug raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
Dinwiddie and other officers were shot, and Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence during the 5 a.m. raid.
Another status hearing will be held in about a month. Multiple trial dates have been set in Guy’s case through the years.
As of Thursday, court records show no trial date set.
The march will begin at the George Washington Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina St., Austin. For more information, visit www.freemarvinguy.com.
