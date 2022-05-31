A business dispute turned to violence on Thursday according to an affadivit obtained Tuesday.
According to court records, officers with the Killeen Police Department met with an elderly man and alleged victim at approximately noon in front of a game room in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street. The man was injured, with “blood on his face and clothes,” the affidavit said.
Phillip Kim, 47, was named as the suspect, and denied assaulting the man, stating that the man was drunk and that he had no idea how he had sustained his injuries, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit continues to say that Kim’s hands had “cuts and redness consistent with punching and striking.” Additionally, officers did not observe any broken objects nearby, leading them to believe that Kim had injured his hands while striking the man.
The affidavit makes a point to say that officers smelled alchohol coming from Kim, but not from the injured man. The affidavit also states that Kim had recently threatened to kill the man with a knife and that the man was terrified of Kim.
“Victim stated he had turned the game room business over to his son, and recently became aware that his son had neglected to pay taxes for several years,” the affidavit reads.
According to the affidavit, the man had taken the business back over and was in the process of paying the IRS back taxes.
Kim is officially charged with assault of an elderly person, and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. His bond was set to $50,000.
Other arraignments
Adam Miles, 40, was arrested Friday by the Harker Heights Police Department on suspicion of throwing a woman by the neck. According to the associated arrest report, Miles acknowledged participating in a verbal argument but denied assaulting the woman. As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Miles was not listed in the Bell County Jail. His bail was set to $50,000.
Charles Odom, 19, was arrested Friday on suspicion of stealing. According to his associated arrest affidavit, Odom is accused of selling a customer $100 gift cards for 1 to 12 cents. In total, the store alleges that Odom sold $10,900 worth of gift cards and received $1.54 in payment. Odom was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. His bail was set to $20,000.
Natajshcella Artist, 35, was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine. According to her associated arrest report, Artist was pulled over after KPD officers noticed that the license plate did not return to the vehicle. Artist was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Her bail was set to $20,000.
John Rooks, 42, was arrested Friday on suspicion of threatening a man with a knife. The associated arrest affidavit notes that two individuals produced firearms to prevent Rooks from harming anyone and held him in place until officers arrived. As of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Rooks is being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $100,000 in bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.