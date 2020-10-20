An arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald details some of the accusations against a Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman who was arrested last week in Waco on a misdemeanor assault-family violence charge.
Taina Maya, KISD chief of communications and marketing, was arrested by Waco police on Oct. 14. She told the Herald on Friday that it was a verbal argument with her husband, during which she said that both she and her husband called the police in order to keep the argument from escalating. Maya stopped short of saying the incident involved a physical altercation, however, the affidavit says Maya was the “primary aggressor” who put her husband in a headlock, and at one point “grabbed him around the throat.”
The Waco Police Department officers responding to the scene noted a “red mark on left bicep” of Maya’s husband.
“After speaking with both parties, it was determined that there was a verbal altercation occurring at the dining room table where (Maya’s husband) was working on his computer…(Maya) wanted to get (his) attention and did so by closing the lid on his laptop computer,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Then (Maya) grabbed (him) around his shoulders with both hands.”
Police said that he stood up and the two grabbed each other’s arms. She told police that she had her hands on his shoulders but he told police that she had him in a headlock until he was able to back her into a nearby wall.
She told police that she then attempted to knee (her husband) to get him off her and he told police that he was trying to keep her from hurting him.
Maya “also grabbed him around the throat at one point, but at no time was his breathing impeded,” according to the affidavit.
“It was determined from my investigation that (Maya) was most likely the primary aggressor, and though (her husband) did not wish to press charges, she was arrested for family violence assault at the level of misdemeanor,” police said.
The case has been referred to a Waco PD detective.
When asked about KISD employee policy Monday, KISD Superintendent John Craft said “The district will follow appropriate policies and procedures while assessing each situation individually.”
Last week, Craft said KISD was treating the incident as a private situation with Maya, and he did not announce any punishment or disciplinary plans for his top school spokeswoman, who was hired in July 2019 with a salary of more than $136,000.
“All KISD employees are accountable for his or her public conduct even when he or she is not acting as a District employee,” Craft said. “However, based on the information available at this time, the events leading to Ms. Maya’s arrest occurred in the privacy of her home. While the District does not condone domestic violence of any type, it does strive to respect the privacy of its employees.”
Maya said last week the offense was listed as “non-reportable,” in accordance with KISD employee policy.
However, among the crimes that are required for KISD employees to report are crimes “involving moral turpitude,” which include "deliberate violence" and other crimes, such as driving while intoxicated.
After the Herald posted its initial story last week, the newspaper’s social media accounts erupted with more 260 comments on Facebook since Friday.
Here is what some of them said:
BK Brown: They called the police on each other. She was arrested and charged with assault, he was not. It’s news because of her position within the community and with the school district. Had she not been at fault, they wouldn’t have arrested her. The fact it wasn’t considered ‘mutual’ assault, speaks volumes about what happened. Plus, there were witnesses who probably had no idea who either one of them are.
Erin Johnson: Wow. Way to drag her through the mud over a private matter. And then everyone sharing it is just adding fuel to the fire. I feel sad for this woman.
Cammie Lester: Can KISD say double standard . If a male employee assaulted his wife he would be fired before the investigation is over. They just opened up a whole new door of whats acceptable behavior for district employees
Dave Oakley: Fired the bus driver in a hour… (Referring to a KISD bus driver who was fired after an accident in late August. Read more here.)
Buck Slagle: If it would have been anybody else in the district they would have been terminated but because it is a higher up at KISD they do nothing.
Jimmy Sparacello: Why is this news? Dang Killeen y’all are reaching for any news nowadays
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.