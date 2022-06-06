A Fort Hood man was arrested Saturday by the Killeen Police Department on suspicion of threatening a woman and killing two dogs.
According to court records, Krystoff Irving, 23, was arrested Saturday in response to a Thursday incident in which the KPD says he shot two dogs. One of the dogs, which was identified as “small and white” was determined to be dead at the time of police response. The other dog, a husky, was still alive when police responded, but was euthanized after being taken to a veterinarian upon recommendation.
According to the arrest affidavit, Irving had shot both dogs while on the phone with a woman, after which he allegedly threatened her by saying that she was “next.” The affidavit claims that Irving admitted to threatening the woman, and that he spared a third dog “because it hadn’t done anything to him.”
Irving is charged with two felony counts of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, unlawful carrying of a weapon, terroristic threat of a family member or household and one unspecified charge from Fort Hood.
The dogs were shot at a house on Christie Drive in Killeen, according to the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Irving on Saturday with bond amount of $80,000. Irving was still listed in Bell County Jail on Monday.
