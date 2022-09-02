Since additional charges were filed and two more people were arrested, Coryell County officials this week released arrest affidavits that provide additional alleged details surrounding a homicide that occurred in Gatesville earlier this year.
In July, Jessica Colleen Robinson, 34, was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of murder related to the shooting death of Elizabeth Ann Romero, 44, of Waco. Robinson was arrested and booked into the Coryell County Jail on May 19.
The investigation did not stop there, however.
On Aug. 23, two more Gatesville residents were arrested on felony charges related to Romero’s death.
Betsy Ayers Robinson, 57, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. Betsy Robinson, who is Jessica Robinson’s mother, remained in the Coryell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling more than $1 million.
A third person, Cody Gene Ayers, 42, is charged with tampering with evidence. He was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond, according to the county sheriff in a previous statement. Ayers is accused of sawing up and disposing of the blood-soaked couch on which Romero was sitting when she allegedly was shot.
Because of the details provided by witnesses, the murder charge against Jessica Robinson was upgraded on Aug. 22, to capital murder because police said the homicide occurred in conjunction with a felony armed robbery. The district attorney’s office also added a felony charge of tampering with evidence. Her bonds now total more than $2 million.
Romero was reported missing on April 8 after her family told Waco police that they had lost contact with her. Initial attempts at locating Romero’s body were unsuccessful; but on May 20, her body was found on private property in Coryell County near the Leon River, according to Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd, previously.
POLICE: ROBBERY LEADS TO MURDER
Romero lived in Waco but frequently visited the Gatesville area, which also was where her cellphone last pinged on April 2.
Less than a month later, on May 10, the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Romero had been murdered at an address in the 800 block of Moccasin Bend Road in Gatesville, and that her body had been loaded into a blue pickup truck and “dumped off a bridge,” according to an arrest affidavit.
Nine days later, on May 19, Jessica Robinson was arrested after being accused of stealing lumber with Romero on March 31.
“Both women were identified to be in Betsy Robinson’s truck, which Jessica frequently drives,” police said.
Betsy Robinson was interviewed by police on May 19, at which point she allegedly admitted that her daughter had shot Romero at the Moccasin Bend house. Blood and other physical evidence were collected from Betsy Robinson’s blue 2001 Chevy pickup, according to the affidavit.
Betsy Robinson told police that the incident began when Romero was confronted about allegedly not being truthful regarding the money Romero had received from the sale of the stolen lumber.
“Betsy stated that Jessica Robinson had (Romero’s) phone and that she was showing her messages in regards to the lumber theft and they all confronted (Romero) about her lies,” police said. “Betsy Robinson admits that she had also (taken) Romero into her bathroom and had her strip down like an inmate so she could search her for the money she received from the lumber sale. Betsy also admits that she did at one time make a statement to (Romero) about (a man) being there to ‘dig a hole for a Mexican.’”
Betsy Robinson allegedly told police that she saw Jessica Robinson shoot Romero twice and that Romero died quickly. Police also said that prior to the incident, Betsy Robinson had alerted her daughter that Romero was at the home.
“Jessica Robinson admits to seeing these messages, decides to leave (another house) and return to Betsy Robinson’s house,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that Jessica Robinson first held a knife to Romero’s throat in order to take her phone.
During the months-long investigation, detectives interviewed four other people who were either at the home when the murder allegedly occurred or who had later interactions with the three co-defendants.
One of the witnesses told police that “he heard Betsy Robinson talking to Elizabeth Romero in the bathroom about the missing money from the sale of the lumber...Prior to (the witness) leaving, he saw Jessica Robinson outside of the residence with a handgun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.