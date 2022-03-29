According to an arrest affidavit, Ruben Fuentes Jr. has been charged with murder in the deaths of two teenagers on Brook Drive in Killeen last Thursday.
The affidavit lists the victims of the shooting as 18-year-old Revierra Gibson and 15-year-old A’lik Wilson.
On Thursday, a police officer was dispatched to the house on Brook Drive in Killeen. The officer met with the homeowner who told police that Fuentes called her and said that he shot two people in the house.
The homeowner said that she called 911 and went to the home to locate Fuentes.
Paramedics at the location confirmed that both of the individuals were deceased and an officer noted that there was gunshot wounds on both of the victims, according to the affidavit.
An officer found Fuentes in the area, and he was confirmed by the tattoo he was known to have.
According to the affidavit, Fuentes told the officer that his name was “Honcho.”
A family member of Gibson stated to police that Gibson had a relationship with a man named “Honcho,” according to the affidavit.
Wilson was reported recently as a runaway, according to the affidavit, which did not indicate why Fuentes may have shot the two victims.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson placed a $2 million bond on Fuentes with each murder charge being $1 million.
In other arraignments:
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke placed a $50,000 bond on Kentrell London on a charge of evading arrest of detention with a vehicle.
Judge Johnson placed a $40,000 bond on Ryan Matthews on a charge of possession of 60 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
Judge Johnson placed a $50,000 bond on Jake Bradford III on a charge of assault of family member by impeding breath or circulation.
