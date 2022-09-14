A Killeen man was arrested Tuesday, five months after he fled a traffic stop, according to court records obtained Wednesday.
Killeen resident Joey Robinson, 39, was stopped in May by a Killeen Police Department officer for driving without a rear license plate, the arrest affidavit said.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit filed in May, Robinson allegedly provided a false name and told the detaining officer “I don’t have time for this,” before driving away in his vehicle. The vehicle was located after Robinson drove away, but the affidavit alleges that the vehicle was being driven by another person when it was located by Killeen police.
Robinson was arraigned Tuesday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. He is officially charged with evading arrest, a third degree felony, and two other charges including harassment and assault.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Robinson was being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of $105,000 in bail bonds.
David Polk, 52, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of driving without insurance and for possessing a firearm as a felon.
Polk was arraigned after a KPD officer said she noticed “drug paraphernalia” poking out of the passenger’s pocket. A probably cause search was conducted, which revealed that Polk was carrying a handgun, the affidavit said. Polk allegedly told officers that he had the handgun “because of a shooting.”
Polk is officially charged with carrying a handgun as a felon, failing to appear in court and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Polk was being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of $50,000 in bail bonds.
