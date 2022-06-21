A Killeen man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of brandishing, and then shooting, a firearm at a woman.
According to court records, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to an unspecified location in Killeen in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm.
The affidavit claims that Brandon Smith, 40, began arguing with a woman earlier in the evening, a process which may have resulted in Smith punching the woman in the face, followed by him shooting a firearm in her direction.
The affidavit is unclear as to whether or not officers were present at the time of the alleged shooting, or if anyone else was in danger. It does, however, say that Smith exited the home “after a period of time” and was taken into custody. Moreover, KPD officers found what appeared to be two bullet holes in a wall in the living room, as well as a firearm concealed in a box in the bedroom of the apartment. Spent shell casings were also located in a shoe box in the closet, the affidavit said.
Smith is officially charged with aggravated assault, threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony. Smith was arraigned on Sunday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, and was being held at the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $100,000 in bail bonds.
Other arraignments
Lopez Escalante, 27, was arraigned Sunday on suspicion of sexual assault by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. According to court records, the alleged sexual assault, which he told police he thought was consensual, took place at a massage parlor in Killeen. He is officially charged with sexual assault and an unspecified immigration violation charge. As of Tuesday afternoon, Escalante was being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of $95,000 in bail bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.