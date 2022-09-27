A Killeen man was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of violating a protective order and issuing a terroristic threat, court records obtained Tuesday said.

Jacob Salonga, 42, allegedly violated a protective order on Sunday by showing up at a house in the 5600 block of Schorn Drive. According to Salonga’s arrest report, he followed the woman at the house into her car when she tried to leave, telling her to drive him to another location or else he would stab her in the leg with a pen. Salonga is accused of punching the woman in the face as well.

