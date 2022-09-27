A Killeen man was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of violating a protective order and issuing a terroristic threat, court records obtained Tuesday said.
Jacob Salonga, 42, allegedly violated a protective order on Sunday by showing up at a house in the 5600 block of Schorn Drive. According to Salonga’s arrest report, he followed the woman at the house into her car when she tried to leave, telling her to drive him to another location or else he would stab her in the leg with a pen. Salonga is accused of punching the woman in the face as well.
The woman allegedly called 911 when Salonga arrived at the home, but the call ended abruptly, the affidavit said. According to the affidavit, Killeen Police Department officers did not arrive until half an hour after the call ended.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Salonga was in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $55,000 in bail bonds. He is charged with issuing a terroristic threat against family and violating a protective order with bias and two previous convictions.
Child assault
Quiana Gray, 43, was arrested noon Tuesday on suspicion of kicking another woman’s 3-year-old son in the mouth. According to her arrest affidavit, Gray is accused of kicking the child and laughing, saying “I kicked him like a kangaroo.”
When Killeen police arrived on the scene, the affidavit claims the child had a swollen lip and two abrasions on both sides of his lower lip.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Gray is being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of $100,000 in bonds. She is officially charged with intentionally injuring a child.
