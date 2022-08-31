A Killeen resident was arrested Tuesday after a police officer allegedly smelled marijuana during a traffic stop.
An affidavit obtained Wednesday claims that Justin Burse, 24, was traveling westbound when he entered a turn lane without signaling. The affidavit also claims that Burse had a “dark license plate cover” that obscured the license plate. Hiding or otherwise making a car’s license plate less visible is illegal in the state of Texas.
According to the affidavit, Burse was stopped by the arresting officer, who said he smelled marijuana when he approached the vehicle. The officer conducted a probable cause search, which the affidavit claims to have yielded six jars containing marijuana and an AR-15 rifle with a 60 round magazine.
The total amount of marijuana seized was a little more than 2.16 pounds.
As of Wednesday, Burse is being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of $20,000 in bail bonds. He is officially charged with possessing more than four ounces but less than five pounds of marijuana.
