A Killeen man, 43-year-old Ramon Williams, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.
On March 1, Killeen police responded to a domestic violence report and spoke with a woman. Officers reported that the woman appeared visibly distraught, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman, who was in a relationship with Williams, told officers she had escaped from a man and needed help, the affidavit said.
She told officers that on Feb. 27, Williams forced her to have sex with him, and during the assault he held her down by the neck to the point where she couldn’t breath, the affidavit said. She also stated that Williams punched her multiple times in the torso during the assault causing bruising, the affidavit said.
Officers at the scene examined the woman’s side and saw multiple bruises on her right side as well as burn marks on her chest and upper back, the affidavit said. She told police the burn marks happened when Williams threw hot cream onto her while she was lying in bed on a prior occasion, the affidavit said.
She told officers Williams had taken her cellphone and has locked her inside the home with dead bolts only he has a key to, the affidavit said. She also stated that Williams has a handgun and constantly walks around their home with it, the affidavit said. She stated that Williams told her he had booby trapped the back yard to keep her from leaving, the affidavit said.
She told officers she escaped because Williams was in a good mood that morning and allowed her to leave the house to get something to drink, the affidavit said. She told officers that she came straight to her child’s school and police were called.
The victim told officers the handgun was located in Williams’ truck and officers reported a black Taurus 9 mm handgun was located and taken for evidence, the affidavit said. Officers reported the handgun was fully loaded with a 17-round magazine with one bullet in the chamber.
The woman was given a forensic exam by a nurse who reported the woman gave a consistent statement of physical and sexual abuse, the affidavit said.
Williams was arraigned with aggravated sexual assault, and Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set his bail at $150,000.
In an unrelated arraignment, Kenneth McFadden was arraigned Friday with two charges: Possession of a controlled substance over 1 gram but less than 4 and aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set McFadden’s bail at $30,000 on the possession charge, and $100,000 on assault charge, totaling $130,000 in bail. McFadden was not registered in the Bell County Inmate portal as of 5 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.