A Killeen man was arrested Sunday after Killeen police say he strangled his girlfriend with a belt.

Court records obtained Wednesday claim that 30-year-old Nathan Lee assaulted his girlfriend during an argument. According to the Killeen Police Department, the woman was found outside a residence with “glossy, red eyes,” and told police that Lee had “came up behind her and placed a belt around her neck” when she got up to check on the children.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

