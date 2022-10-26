A Killeen man was arrested Sunday after Killeen police say he strangled his girlfriend with a belt.
Court records obtained Wednesday claim that 30-year-old Nathan Lee assaulted his girlfriend during an argument. According to the Killeen Police Department, the woman was found outside a residence with “glossy, red eyes,” and told police that Lee had “came up behind her and placed a belt around her neck” when she got up to check on the children.
Lee is also accused of pushing her onto the bed and suffocating her with a pillow, and then locking her in the room for approximately one hour.
The arrest affidavit claims that the woman was “able to get away,” grabbing her children and calling 911 once outside. KPD officers found Lee upstairs packing his belongings; KPD claim that Lee refused to speak with them.
The affidavit also claims that the children corroborate the woman’s story, saying that “the children were interviewed and confirmed that they had observed daddy with a belt around mommy’s neck and choking her and then hitting her in the face.”
According to the affidavit, the woman was pregnant with Lee’s child.
Lee is charged with assault and impeding the breathing of a family member. As of Wednesday afternoon, Lee was being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bail bond.
Ashley Young, 32, was arrested Monday on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
According to court records, Young was arrested after being pulled over for “an ineffective right red stop lamp.” When an officer approached the window, he claims to have smelled burnt marijuana; a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up “shards of a crystalline substance.”
At a jail, which is not specified to be the Bell County Jail or the jail of the Killeen Police Department, Young allegedly pulled a 2.3 gram bag of methamphetamine from her person.
Young is charged with possession of a class 1 controlled substance in the amount of 2.3 grams. As of Wednesday afternoon, she was being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $30,000 bail bond.
