A Killeen man was arrested on July 17 after court records say he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend.
According to his arrest affidavit, Romello Daniels, 27, threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend in front of another individual on March 29 at a location in Harker Heights.
A witness stated that Daniels “struck [redacted], threw her around like a rag doll and held a gun to her head and a machete to her throat.”
The affidavit claims that Daniels stated he intended to kill his ex-girlfriend and himself.
As of Tuesday, Daniels was being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond. He is being held for aggravated assault including the threatening of bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
A warrant was issued for Daniels’ arrest on March 28; he was arraigned on July 17 by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
