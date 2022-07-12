A Killeen man was arrested Saturday after officers with the Killeen Police Department allegedly found cocaine during a traffic stop for a “defective” headlight.
According to court records obtained Tuesday, officers conducted a vehicle search during the traffic stop because the driver, Wesley Lewis, 60, had a prior drug conviction. The affidavit said that officers were given permission to search the vehicle, at which time police found a “white rock-like substance” in the glove compartment. The substance returned presumptive positive for cocaine and weighed 0.6 grams without packaging, according to the affidavit. Both Lewis and his passenger denied ownership of the drugs, though Lewis claimed ownership of the vehicle. Both individuals were charged with possession of controlled a substance.
Lewis was noted as telling the passenger that she needed to claim ownership of the drugs as he “can’t go to jail.” According to the affidavit, the passenger informed police that Lewis had placed the bag of cocaine in the glove compartment.
As of Tuesday, Lewis was being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of $18,000 in bail bonds. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
Other arraignments
Ashland Gilliam, 27, was arraigned Monday on suspicion of forging two checks totalling $17,000 from the World Finance Corporation.
Gilliam allegedly forged the two checks in June of 2021, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan. 27.
Gilliam was arraigned Monday by Johnson in lieu of $20,000 in bail bonds. As of Tuesday, Gilliam was not listed in the Bell County Jail.
