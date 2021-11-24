A local man was arraigned on Tuesday due to a possession charge of crystal meth.
On Monday, police were sent over to the 500 block of Wyoming Street in Killeen to provide a mental health check but instead found that the subject of the check up, 30-year-old Kevin Jay Bejarano, had several active warrants and was in possession of 2.5 grams of a crystal like substance that police believed to be methamphetamine based on their training, according to the affidavit.
A field test later proved their assumption to be correct.
Bejarano’s bail was set at $30,000.
He was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
