A Harker Heights man arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop is accused of carrying just shy of 10 pounds of marijuana, according to court records obtained Thursday.
Amon Wandell, 21, was stopped for speeding by officers with the Killeen Police Department in the vicinity of Interstate 14 and W.S. Young in Killeen, the arrest affidavit said. Wandell was asked to step out of the vehicle during the traffic stop, though the affidavit does not specify why or for what reason.
According to the affidavit, a K9 handler was on the scene at the time of the stop. When the handler ran his dog around the vehicle, the dog began to bark, indicating the presence of narcotics, the affidavit said. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in “several large bags of leafy, green substance” that an officer said he recognized as marijuana. The total haul of marijuana was 9.5 pounds, the affidavit said. The affidavit claims that officers also located a handgun and $2,000 in U.S. currency in the car.
Based on the search, KPD obtained a search warrant for Wandell’s Harker Heights home, where officers claim to have found 10 firearms, two of which are purported as stolen, an unspecified amount of marijuana and a water jug containing $1,250.95 in currency.
As of Thursday afternoon, Wandell was in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bail bond. He is officially charged with possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds.
missing plate
Reginald Domont, 31, was also arrested Tuesday on an unrelated charge after Killeen police say he was pulled over for driving without a license plate on his vehicle’s front bumper. The arresting officer claims that a license plate could be seen in the front windshield, but that he could not read the numbers.
According to the affidavit, the officer asked Domont to step out of the vehicle and show the officer “why a license plate was not being displayed.” The affidavit said that a clear plastic sandwich bag fell out of Domont’s pocket. When he went to pick it up, another bag containing a “white rock-like substance” fell to the ground.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Domont was at the Bell County Jail on suspicion of possessing 6.79 grams of cocaine. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bail bond.
Argument
Brandon Taplin-Jones, 29, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of throwing a hammer at the back of another person’s head.
As of Thursday afternoon, he was at the Bell County Jail in lieu of $7,000 in bail bonds. He is officially charged with criminal trespass and assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.