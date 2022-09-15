A Harker Heights man arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop is accused of carrying just shy of 10 pounds of marijuana, according to court records obtained Thursday.

Amon Wandell, 21, was stopped for speeding by officers with the Killeen Police Department in the vicinity of Interstate 14 and W.S. Young in Killeen, the arrest affidavit said. Wandell was asked to step out of the vehicle during the traffic stop, though the affidavit does not specify why or for what reason.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

