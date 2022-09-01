A Killeen man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possessing multiple controlled substances.
According to court documents obtained Thursday, Cody Campbell, 20, was stopped by a member of the Killeen Police Department after allegedly failing to stop at “a designated stopping point” and failing to signal intent to turn “the required distance” within Killeen. The affidavit claims that the officer spotted a “backpack along with a tray like container” that contained a “green leafy substance” sitting in the back seat when Campbell reached for the car’s insurance.
Campbell denied having marijuana in the car, but allegedly admitted to smoking it previously. The officer searched the vehicle, yielding a stolen firearm under the driver’s seat, multiple baggies, cocaine, vape pens containing THC, tobacco packages and a bottle with a colored liquid, the affidavit said. The affidavit continues to say that a “more thorough search” of Campbell was conducted, which yielded a bag of pills in his sock, which later tested to be hydrocodone.
Campbell was charged with possession of multiple controlled substances. As of Thursday afternoon, he was listed in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bail bonds totaling $57,000.
In an unrelated case, Dosha Bradley, 32, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence with a child under 15 years of age. According to the arrest affidavit, Bradley was found knocking on a family member’s residence after officers were dispatched to the home. A 1-year-old was allegedly found in the backseat of the vehicle, as well as an “open alcoholic beverage.”
Bradley was also listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon. She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, who set her bail bond to $50,000.
