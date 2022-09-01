A Killeen man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possessing multiple controlled substances.

According to court documents obtained Thursday, Cody Campbell, 20, was stopped by a member of the Killeen Police Department after allegedly failing to stop at “a designated stopping point” and failing to signal intent to turn “the required distance” within Killeen. The affidavit claims that the officer spotted a “backpack along with a tray like container” that contained a “green leafy substance” sitting in the back seat when Campbell reached for the car’s insurance.

